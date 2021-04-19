Trident Systems Successfully Completes Comprehensive On-Site Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Cyber Security Assessment

The Department of Defense (DoD) continues to expand and refine the range of activities to improve the collective cybersecurity of the nation and to protect US interests from cyber attack. A new element of the cyber defense strategy is conducting in-depth assessments of DoD contractors implementation of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-171, “Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) In Nonfederal Systems and Organizations”.

This month, Trident Systems completed a comprehensive Cyber Security Assessment by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). The MDA Cyber Assistance Team analyzed over 30 TB of network data and 12 GB of security logs using real-time analysis methods and techniques. The MDA CAT team discovered several items of interest during the assessment which have since been mitigated by Trident with little difficulty using existing resources. The MDA CAT team concluded that Trident Systems has implemented a comprehensive Defense-in-Depth layered security approach and maintains a robust cybersecurity posture that includes multiple protective measures both externally and internally. Trident was assigned a favorable rating for the assessment. The MDA team also noted that Trident possesses a good understating of the cybersecurity best practices concerning the mandated DFARS 2.52.204-7012 and NIST 800-171 Revision 2 compliance throughout the organization.

“We’re delighted to be among the small percentage of defense contractors to have completed a corporate level Cyber Security Assessment” said Trident’s President, Nick Karangelen. “Trident’s substantial multi-year investments in security, quality, and technology R&D have positioned us as a reliable partner to the DoD and Intelligence communities for high reliability aerospace electronic systems.

