Trump Administration Takes DEI Battle to Federal Contractors

Office devoted to enforcing civil-rights laws at companies that work with government says it will assess whether their work policies were discriminatory

U.S. Department of Labor Building

The Trump administration said it would review the civil-right plans previously submitted by federal contractors to assess whether the contractors should be investigated or penalized for discriminatory employment practices.

The move, announced by the new head of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, is the latest salvo in President Trump’s effort to eradicate “illegal” diversity practices within the government and the corporate world. Shortly after taking office, Trump revoked a six-decade-old executive order that required federal contractors to proactively root out discrimination on the basis of race, sex and other characteristics.

What’s unusual is that the office will look for evidence of unlawful practices in the plans that contractors had been required to submit before Trump took office to demonstrate they didn’t discriminate in their hiring and promotions. Contractors submitted the plans to the OFCCP, which oversees employment policies at the roughly 40,000 companies holding federal contracts.

Read the rest of the story at WSJ.

