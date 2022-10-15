51.7 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, October 15, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityIndustry

TSA Awards Contract to Liberty Defense for Development of AIT Screening Upgrades

By Kylie Bielby

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. has received an award from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for $1.75M for the development of a prototype High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) upgrade kit for testing on an AIT passenger screening system.

The HD-AIT next-generation people screening technology platform for threat detection uses high-definition imaging and Artificial Intelligence, which together are designed to provide greater detection with a lower false alarm rate.

TSA’s On-Person Screening program aims to detect a growing range of threats, with fewer false alarms and less physical contact. In addition to enhanced detection, the HD-AIT body scanners are anticipated to help improve passenger experience and move people through the checkpoint more seamlessly.

Liberty previously licensed a millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and a shoe screener technology in March of 2021. Both technologies were developed by researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) on behalf of TSA’s mission. Liberty is now developing the technology in house with its experienced team of engineers.

Liberty has also recently signed a collaborative agreement to begin on-site beta testing of its HEXWAVE system this month with one of the largest U.S. airlines. Beta testing will take place in the airline’s employee screening area at an undisclosed U.S. international airport. The goal for this test deployment is to gather feedback from the airline on HEXWAVE while continuing to train the system’s AI algorithms on a diverse employee base.

HEXWAVE is a walkthrough screening system designed to automatically detect hidden weapons and other potential threats, including both metal and non-metal items such as 3D-printed ghost guns and improvised liquid, powder, or plastic explosives. HEXWAVE leverages technologies such as millimeter wave, video-rate 3D imaging, and Artificial Intelligence to detect potential threats, and provides security operators with a real-time, automatic go/no-go decision.

Previous articleStrasbourg Airport’s Chinese Scanners Deal Prompts Outcry from EU Lawmakers
Next articleHundreds of Firearms Seized and Record Drugs Hauls in Caribbean Operation
Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals