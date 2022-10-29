TSA Awards Hazmat Contract to Leidos

Leidos has been awarded a follow-on prime contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to continue providing hazardous materials (Hazmat) management and disposal services at more than 430 federalized airports.

The single-award, firm fixed-price contract holds an approximate value of $55 million. It includes a nine-month base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods. Work will be performed in airports across the continental U.S., Alaska, Hawaii, and all U.S. territories.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide regulatory support to ensure compliance with federal, state and local regulations associated with the onsite management, transportation, and disposition of hazardous materials and waste. This includes compliance assistance visits of airport operations, development of standard operating procedures, due diligence audits of treatment, storage and disposal facilities, management and operation of the Leidos-developed online documentation and recordkeeping system (HazOUT®), emergency and spill response support, and the development and execution of training programs.

Read more at Leidos