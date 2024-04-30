On April 4, 2024, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Orlando field office conducted a crucial functional exercise at a Brenntag facility in Orlando, Florida. This simulation was designed to test the response capabilities to a potential security threat, specifically a suspicious device found near a rail tank car outside the facility’s perimeter.

The exercise was the result of collaborative efforts involving the TSA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Stakeholder Engagement Division (SED), and the Office of Bombing Prevention (OBP). These agencies worked closely in the weeks leading up to the event to design a realistic scenario that would bring together the necessary federal, state, and local entities.

More than 25 active participants played roles in the drill, including specialized units from the Orange County Fire and Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, which operated response robots and drones. The exercise also featured over 30 observers from various organizations, including the Emergency Services Sector Coordinating Council (SCC), Government Coordinating Council (GCC), Lynx Transit, and the Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD). High-level officials from the TSA Orlando Airport, the DHS Counter Weapons of Mass Destruction Program (CWMD), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Natural Resources Canada, and numerous CISA representatives from headquarters and Region 4 also attended.

The functional exercise was not just a test of tactical response to suspicious activities but also a demonstration of cross-sector collaboration and preparedness. Participants engaged in scenarios that tested their ability to coordinate across different agencies and sectors effectively, ensuring that every potential gap in communication and action was addressed.

This exercise highlighted the importance of neighborhood and customer stewardship, with Brenntag’s facility serving as a prime example of how businesses can work alongside government agencies to enhance security and preparedness. The involvement of such a diverse group of observers and participants underscored the shared responsibility and collective effort required to protect public spaces and critical infrastructure from potential threats.

The TSA and its partners continue to focus on strengthening community and organizational readiness through such exercises, which are vital in preparing for and mitigating the effects of incidents involving hazardous materials and potential acts of terror.