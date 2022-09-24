TSA Installs 3D Baggage Screening Equipment at Nebraska-Scottsbluff

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed new baggage screening equipment at Western Nebraska-Scottsbluff Regional Airport. The new equipment is expected to drastically reduce the number of checked bags security officers need to open and conduct additional inspection.

Previously 100% of all checked baggage were required to be opened for explosive detection screening; that number is now expected to hover around 5%, according to TSA officials.

“This will result in faster bag screening, reduced passenger complaints and most importantly increased security posture,” said TSA Nebraska Assistant Federal Security Director Kevin Wigton.

TSA technicians recently completed the installation of a new CTX 5800 Explosive Detection System (EDS) at the Scottsbluff airport. The equipment is expected to be faster than the previous screening process, increase TSA’s ability to identify threats, reduce the number of false alarms and lower operational costs. The EDS identifies threats using a single X-ray generator to provide high-resolution 3D images, according to the manufacturer Smiths Detection. The CTX 5800 is specifically designed for use in airports with space or weight restricted environments.

