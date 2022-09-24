49.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, September 24, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityIndustry

TSA Installs 3D Baggage Screening Equipment at Nebraska-Scottsbluff

By Homeland Security Today
(TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) installed new baggage screening equipment at Western Nebraska-Scottsbluff Regional Airport. The new equipment is expected to drastically reduce the number of checked bags security officers need to open and conduct additional inspection.

Previously 100% of all checked baggage were required to be opened for explosive detection screening; that number is now expected to hover around 5%, according to TSA officials.

“This will result in faster bag screening, reduced passenger complaints and most importantly increased security posture,” said TSA Nebraska Assistant Federal Security Director Kevin Wigton.

TSA technicians recently completed the installation of a new CTX 5800 Explosive Detection System (EDS) at the Scottsbluff airport. The equipment is expected to be faster than the previous screening process, increase TSA’s ability to identify threats, reduce the number of false alarms and lower operational costs. The EDS identifies threats using a single X-ray generator to provide high-resolution 3D images, according to the manufacturer Smiths Detection. The CTX 5800 is specifically designed for use in airports with space or weight restricted environments.

Read more at TSA

Previous articleCBP Publishes Privacy Evaluation Report of the Traveler Verification Service
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals