Two Longtime GSA Executives Join Dynamic Integrated Services’ Enterprise Optimization Practice

Dynamic Integrated Services (DIS), a CVE verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) government consultancy, announced today the appointment of two former Government Services Administration (GSA) executives to its Enterprise Optimization practice. The addition of Dominic Sale as vice president of enterprise optimization and Stacy Riggs as senior manager underscores the unique expertise being assembled since DIS’s Enterprise Optimization practice launched in May 2021 with former federal CIO Mark Forman at the helm as executive vice president. Forman has added more than 10 staff members who are certified in OKRs and change management and expects to add at least 5 more by the end of October.

“We thrive on bringing insights that senior government executives need for success in transformation and strategic performance initiatives. By building a cadre of experts in leading practices, our goal is to help agencies measurably improve the quality and responsiveness of the services they provide,” said Forman. “We were recently awarded contracts supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs and Small Business Administration and anticipate continued growth by at least 50% over the coming months. The additions of Stacy and Dominic bring valuable expertise that positions DIS to drive success for our clients.”

Sale brings more than 25 years’ experience in the government transformation space, including executive positions at GSA, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and U.S. Department of Transportation. The first head of TTS Solutions at GSA, Sale created a portfolio of technology services and programs designed to help agency IT and program officials, including FedRAMP, Login.gov, Data.gov, Challenge.gov, the U.S. Web Design System, Search.gov and Cloud.gov. Sale also oversaw the resourcing of programs like Modernization Centers of Excellence.

While serving as acting deputy federal CIO from 2008 to 2014 at OMB, Sale launched the IT Dashboard. This platform brought transparency to the federal government’s major IT investments by using data to show Americans how their tax dollars were performing. Sale was recognized with a Fed 100 Award in 2010 for this work.

“After 14 years in government, I wanted to land in a place that valued my background for the right reasons, and where I felt comfortable being myself,” Sale said. “From the first time meeting the incredibly talented and warm DIS leadership team, I felt at home. And at DIS, I get to do what I love – help government work better by helping executives meet all the crazy day-to-day demands of their jobs while maintaining sight of creating and implementing their vision of the future.”

Sale has received many recognitions, including OMB Crosscutting Award, Secretary of Transportation Special Recognition, and the AFFIRM Award for Outstanding Service in the Recovery of the United States. After many years as a Washington, D.C. resident, Sale now resides in Great Falls, Virginia, with his two sons, his partner, and her son.

Riggs brings IT, change management and executive administration operations experience from more than 30 years in government leadership. At GSA, Riggs focused on development of government-wide programs and shared services to improve HR quality and represented brand communications. Riggs led the category management program office as their executive director, facilitating 10 categories through data analytics and industry standards. This government-wide program saved taxpayers over $25.8 billion and eliminated over 31,000 sub-optimized contracts.

While serving as deputy director for the Office of Information, Integrity, and Access in GSA’s Office of Government-wide Policy, Riggs led IT management programs, including the government capital planning and investment control (eCPIC) shared services program, the Federal IT Asset Management program, Data.gov, and USA Spending, as well as the Section 508 program, the Financial Management Line of Business (FM LoB) and the Financial Systems Integration Office (FSIO). These programs provided federal managers with business-like incentives, tools, best practices, and training to encourage full adoption of federal laws, executive orders and other policies and guidelines guiding the respective programs.

“I chose DIS because of its true desire to better serve the government and its citizens, including our veterans, in addition to the company’s focus on helping to invigorate and innovate federal IT management practices,” remarked Riggs.

Riggs received her MBA from Marshall University. She is a certified Government Financial Manager and Prosci Change Management Practitioner. She serves as the director on the board for Association for Federal Information Resources Management and has been active on the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council and the Association of Government Accountants. In her free time, she enjoys mentoring young careerists, mission work, reading, and gardening. Riggs has been married to her husband, Richard, for 28 years and they have two children, a “firstie” (senior) at the US Naval Academy and a sophomore at Jonson & Wales.

“Government modernization and transformation efforts must accelerate to address today’s challenges,” said DIS CEO, JD Sullivan. “It takes change management, communications, and organization optimization expertise for a successful outcome, and I am excited by the insights, experience, and ideas that Dominic and Stacy are bringing to our EO practice and the company overall.”

DIS is rapidly evolving into an Enterprise Optimization leader, providing strategic insight, IT expertise and government communications experience to a shifting federal landscape. With the leadership of Mark Forman, DIS continues to acquire new contracts and attract industry experts in its mission to generate a fundamental shift that simplifies business processes and leverages user-and human-centered design to improve government responsiveness to citizen needs and enable federal IT projects to achieve full success.