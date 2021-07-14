Two Opportunities to Meet with DHS SBIR at the 2021 National SBIR Week

If you’re an innovative small business, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to meet with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program at the 2021 National SBIR Week from July 19-23, 2021. This weeklong virtual event, hosted by the Small Business Administration (SBA), connects entrepreneurs working on advanced technologies to the country’s largest source of early stage funding – the SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. Also known as America’s Seed Fund, the SBIR/STTR programs provide funding to small businesses in a wide variety of technology areas.

Innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and small technology firms are invited to register for the following opportunities!

Deconstructing SBIR: Other Agency Technology Solutions (OATS) RFIs – July 20, 2021 from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. ET

DHS SBIR recently released three Other Agency Technology Solutions (OATS) Requests for Information (RFIs) that seek to leverage technologies from previous SBIR/STTR Phase I, Phase II or Phase III awards at a Federal Agency to support DHS technology needs. During this webinar, SBIR/STTR awardees will have the opportunity to hear from three DHS Component representatives about the needs in the RFI topic areas for which information is being sought. Register here!

2021 National SBIR Week Panels and One-on-One Sessions with DHS SBIR Representatives

Throughout the entire National SBIR Week, program managers from participating federal agencies will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with small businesses, take part in live targeted panels, discuss technology areas, and share insights into how the agencies make funding decisions. Small technology firms, innovators, scientists, or researchers seeking more information on the 2021 National SBIR Week activities, including a schedule of events, participating agencies, and information on signing up for a one-on-one should visit www.sbirroadtour.com.

Meeting Prep Resources:

Learn how to make the most of your one-on-one meeting in this video from the DHS SBIR team and watch our “Dos and Don’ts of a One-on-One” video for additional tips!

SBIR Agencies Funding Priorities Overviews – https://www.sbirroadtour.com/about/

Engaging Panel Sessions:

Getting Started with SBIR/STTR

Inside the Head of an Evaluator: Common Mistakes

Success in Phase I – Moving to Phase II and Beyond

