Two Six Technologies Appoints Daniel Ragsdale to Lead Research and Development, Greg Bitel to Lead Business Development

Two Six Technologies, a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced it has appointed Daniel J. “Rags” Ragsdale, Ph.D. as Vice President of Research and Development, and has hired Greg Bitel as Vice President of Business Development. These strategic changes to its senior management signal the acceleration of Two Six’s aggressive expansion within U.S. government and related sectors.

“I’m incredibly pleased about these two senior executives at Two Six Technologies,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “Bringing Rags into his new position as head of R&D will allow his deep expertise to serve as a catalyst for developing and transitioning cutting-edge technologies. I’ve known Greg for many years and am excited he has joined to lead business development – a key focus for the company as we deliver products and expertise to support an expanding set of customers. With these two experts on board, Two Six is firmly positioned to continue to grow quickly and strategically.”

Ragsdale, who previously served as Acting Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization, joined Two Six in July 2021 and immediately demonstrated value to both Two Six and its wide range of government customers. In his new role as head of R&D, Ragsdale will lead a team with deep expertise across a broad range of technology areas, including mobile and embedded systems, data privacy, cyber, applied mathematics, data science, and complex and social systems. The company’s current R&D portfolio includes support for more than 30 active programs sponsored by DARPA and numerous other U.S. Government agencies, and a strategic focus on operational transitions and technology insertions.

“I can unequivocally state that I am working with one of the best teams in the industry,” said Ragsdale. “I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to work closely with this group of hardworking, impassioned experts, all of whom are laser-focused on our inspiring mission: the development and rapid deployment of advanced capabilities to address some of the most challenging problems facing the nation.”

Greg Bitel comes to Two Six with more than 35 years of private sector experience, focusing on scientific and technical consulting. Most recently, Bitel served as the Managing Partner of TTG Strategy Consulting, driving large-scale captures for some of the defense industry’s largest services suppliers. Prior experience includes leading Booz Allen Hamilton’s West Coast information technology service offerings, and more than 10 years as a program manager in AlliedSignal’s defense and intelligence sector. In his new role at Two Six, Bitel will lead business development, pipeline generation, customer engagement, and the company’s organic growth strategy.

“Having tracked Two Six Technologies’ impressive growth trajectory, I know I have joined a next-generation technology company destined to make an indelible mark in areas of critical importance to this country,” said Bitel. “I have the utmost respect for the amazing group of professionals at Two Six and am excited to be able to contribute my talents to the benefit of the company and our growing list of customers.”