Tyto Athene Selected for U.S. Army $378.7 Million IDIQ Training Contract

To provide modernization solutions for the Army's live training ranges and combat training centers.

Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto”), a federal technology integrator of mission-focused IT and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a position on the U.S. Army’s live training ranges and combat training centers (LTRaC) multiple award contract (MAC) 3.

Through this indefinite delivery, indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $378.7 million, Tyto will provide lifecycle support for the Army’s simulation, training, and instrumentation programs. The contract has a five-year base period and three option years. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 2033. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

“Supporting the Army’s mission to deliver realistic, integrated training environments that prepare our military for the challenges of complex and contested environments is essential for our country’s national security efforts,” said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene. “This award reflects Tyto’s deep commitment and support of the Army’s combat training and STRI programs. We are poised to deliver and enable the modernization of critical training systems that directly impact military readiness and mission objectives across Army combat training centers.”

Tyto will provide continuous technology refreshments (CTR), IT modernization and developmental efforts for combat training centers, live fire ranges, synthetic training environment-live training systems (STE-LTS), home station instrumentation training systems (HITS) and the joint Pacific multinational readiness center-instrumentation system (JPMRC-IS). The company will also provide CTRs for integrated player units and radio frequency range equipment on the digital range training system (DRTS) ranges.

This win showcases Tyto’s alignment with the Army’s PEO STRI mission of rapidly developing, delivering, and sustaining testing, training,g and information operations capabilities to enhance readiness across the Army’s operational spectrum. Through this contract vehicle, Tyto will support live, virtual, and constructive modeling, simulation, and training events for warfighters at various Army combat training centers in the continental United States (CONUS).

