U.S. Army Awards Computing Modernization Contract to BAE Systems

The U.S. Army has awarded BAE Systems a $699 million, five-year contract for Defense Supercomputing Resource Center (DSRC) operations, maintenance, and management services, including program-wide services for high performance computer (HPC) users. The company will support the Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP).

The program provides the Department of Defense (DoD) supercomputing capabilities, high-speed network communications and computational science expertise that enable DoD scientists and engineers to conduct a wide-range of focused research and development, test and evaluation, and acquisition engineering activities. The program is managed on behalf of DoD by the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center.

BAE Systems will provide the Army with management and technical support to advance HPC services, capabilities, infrastructure, and technologies for the Navy DSRC, Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; the Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) DSRC, Vicksburg, Mississippi; the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) DSRC, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; and the Army Research Laboratory (ARL) DSRC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Read more at BAE Systems