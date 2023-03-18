U.S. Coast Guard Announces C5ISC Industry Day

Join us for an Industry Day* with USCG Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC) to facilitate conversation and collaboration between government and industry. This event will provide a forum by which USCG C5ISC can communicate its intentions and exchange useful information.

When: 13 Apr 2023, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET

Location: Old Dominion University Chartway Arena

4320 Hampton Blvd. Norfolk, VA 23529

This event will include morning information sessions, lunch, a planned keynote address by USCG’s Captain Kevin M. Carroll, Commanding Officer of Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC), followed by in-person matchmaking during the afternoon session (sign up day of event) – this is an opportunity for contractors to meet with USCG C5ISC officials to discuss capabilities and value.

Hurry up and register! Space is limited. (Registration Link Below)

About the C5I Service Center

The Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC) provides depot level support for all the Coast Guard’s C5I capabilities under a single management structure.

Comprised of 6 Product Lines and 5 Shared Services Divisions, the dedicated workforce is geographically dispersed across 27 detached duty stations.

The C5ISC Product Lines serve as the Service Owner and single point of accountability to provide development, delivery, support, and technical expertise for assigned services and associated products. They are the focal point and center of gravity for the C5ISC’s unity of effort.

The C5ISC Shared Services Divisions provide the engineering, logistics, and business mission support required to ensure Product Line success.

Vendors interested in sharing their capabilities with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber and Information Center (C5ISC) are encouraged to reach out to the C5ISC’s Vendor Management Section at C5I-Vendor_Relations@uscg.mil .

