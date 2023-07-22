U.S. Coast Guard Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC) to Hold Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM) with Industry

The US Coast Guard Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC) is hosting a Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM) with industry.

It is the intention of the C5ISC to host recurring technical exchange meetings with industry, with each consisting of a different topic. Each of these meetings will be advertised so industry may request attendance.

The C5ISC is interested in educating ourselves on the state of the market and technology, learn about the experiences and lessons learned from industry experts when using different technology, and to further keep C5ISC engaged with industry.

This event is meant for a technical audience, to include systems engineers, architecture experts, data experts, and integrators. This session will offer an opportunity for an in-depth discussion between industry and Coast Guard network technical experts.

Vendors are requested to have technical personnel attend these sessions, not business capture personnel.

THIS IS AN INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT ONLY. This announcement is issued solely for information and planning purposes and does not constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or a promise to issue an RFP in the future.

Please note, there will be no acquisition discussions at this meeting. C5ISC facilitators reserve the right to remove anyone from the virtual meeting not following the ground rules, which will be sent along with the invitation.

TOPIC: Data Fabric – We are looking to discuss experiences and lessons learned that companies have had with deploying data fabric in a cloud and asset setting.

PSC/NAICS Codes:

The PSC Codes that apply for this topic are DH01 & DH10 and NAICS Codes are 541511, 541512, and 518210 (2022)

WHEN: This meeting will be virtual using Microsoft Teams on August 3rd from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM EST.

To submit a request for attendance, please fill out the request form (see link below) by July 26th at 4:00 PM Eastern Time . This request is not a guarantee of your invitation to the meeting. We are limited to a maximum of 30 vendors representing the above PCS and NAICS codes. You will be notified via email if you are selected to attend.

