U.S. Marshals to Host Industry Day for Physical Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Services

The United States Marshals Service (USMS) Judicial Security Division (JSD) Office of Security Systems (OSS) is hosting an Industry Day Tuesday February 21, 2023 for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) service providers.

Industry day will provide information on program needs and the draft requirement for National Physical Security Program (NPSP) Electronic Security System (ESS) Services.

Background:

In support of the NPSP, the USMS seeks business sources that can provide program management, repair, non-repair, inventory, and preventive maintenance services for installed electronic security system devices. Services include all necessary personnel management, supervision, administrative, and technical support.

Total geographic coverage of the NPSP is throughout all the United States and its territories. The Government is considering regional contracts (multiple contracts, single awardee) to support NPSP ESS Services.

A draft requirement document will be posted to this notice prior to the Industry Day.

The USMS previously released a related special notice RFI Physical Electronic Security Systems Services (Notice ID M-23-A32-R-000003). The USMS’s current contract for similar work is 15M20020DA32NPM01 with M. C. DEAN, INC.

Industry Day Information:

All expenses associated with attendance are the responsibility of the participants.

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 8 AM – 4 PM EST.

Location: Arlington, VA – Detailed information regarding locations will be provided to registrants.

Agenda: 9AM overview presentation session for all attendees. Afternoon ESS site tours at local courthouses for small groups.

Registration: Pre‐registration is required; unregistered visitors will not be admitted. Attendance at the morning session is limited up to two (2) representatives per business. Afternoon courthouse tour sessions spots are further limited. Slots to the afternoon tour sessions may be limited to one (1) representative per business or not granted depending on the quantity of registered Industry Day attendees.

Deadline to register is no later than Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 12:00 PM EST to osc.procurements@usdoj.gov reference “ESS Services Industry Day 2023 – [Company Name].” In the email provide the attendee name, job title/role, company name, and email address of the attendees (limited up to two). Also identify which attendee is the priority to attend the afternoon tour.

Logistics: Screening/check-in opens at 8 AM, participants should plan to arrive in time to pass through security services and check-in prior to the 9 AM program start. All participants must provide a valid ID and pass through security services before entering the building. No firearms, knives or weapons are permitted. All participants will be escorted onsite throughout the duration of the Industry Day sessions.

Participants will be responsible for transportation to the afternoon session courthouse tours. Participants must pass through security services before entering the courthouses. These site locations and reporting times will be provided to registrants.

Questions Questions and feedback are welcomed. Submit questions in advance through osc.procurements@usdoj.gov no later than Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST.

