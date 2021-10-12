67.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
spot_img
HomeIndustryIndustry News
IndustryIndustry News

U.S. Navy Increases Contract Award for Sarcos Robot System

The U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks.

By Homeland Security Today
(Sarcos Defense)

Sarcos Defense, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has announced that the U.S. Navy has exercised a contractual option to expand testing, evaluation, and demonstrations of the Guardian DX teleoperated dexterous robotic system for Navy-specific tasks, with a focus on the Navy’s maintenance, modernization, and sustainment requirements. 

The Guardian DX robot is the defense-specific variant of the Guardian XT highly dexterous mobile robotic system, which itself is a variant of the Sarcos Guardian XO full-body, battery-powered industrial exoskeleton. The Guardian DX robot is a teleoperated, dual-armed dexterous robot designed to perform tasks with human-like dexterity while keeping the operator at a safe distance in challenging and hazardous conditions, including at height. Its modular design enables the Guardian DX robot to be mounted to a variety of mobile bases.

Previous articleDHS CWMD Awards Two Contracts for $60.8M to Equip DHS Partners with Radiological and Nuclear Detection Equipment
Next articleNSA: Avoid Dangers of Wildcard TLS Certificates, the ALPACA Technique
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.