U.S. Small Business Administration Announces Second Annual Women’s Business Summit

In honor of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will hold its 2023 Women’s Business Summit from March 28-29, 2023. The two-day hybrid summit will feature virtual panels, “Ask an Expert” workshops, and fireside chats to help women-owned small businesses build, scale, and grow. In-person salon/listening sessions will also be held by local and regional hosts. The event will be held in collaboration with the National Women’s Business Council and co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, Wells Fargo, and the Association of Women’s Business Centers.

Additional speakers and schedule details will be announced at a later date.

Last year, more than 27,000 participants joined the SBA’s inaugural Women’s Business Summit, which highlighted resources and offerings by the SBA and partners. In addition, the inaugural Women’s Business Summit featured remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris.

WHAT: SBA 2023 Women’s Business Summit

WHEN: March 28-29, 2023

WHO: Isabella Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Donald Malcolm Smith, Acting Assistant Administrator, Office of Women’s Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration

Tene Dolphin, Executive Director, National Women’s Business Center

Nicola Corzine, Executive Director, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

Other speakers and notable business leaders TBA

HOW: Registration is required. Click here to register or visit: https://womensbusinesssummit2023.eventbrite.com.

MEDIA RSVP: Please RSVP at [email protected] with the reporter’s name and press outlet by 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday, March 27, 2023. Additionally, media interested in one-on-one interviews should submit requests in advance.

