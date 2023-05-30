UiPath and Peraton Expand Cloud-Based Automation for IC, Defense and Civilian Agencies

UiPath has formed a partnership with Peraton to deliver the UiPath Business Automation Platform as a cloud-based managed service to high-security environments within U.S. intelligence, defense, and civilian agencies.

The partnership enables Peraton’s government customers to take advantage of UiPath’s AI-powered automation platform in sensitive environments as a managed service – either via cloud or on-premises with expert support in automation scripting, implementation, and management.

UiPath and Peraton have previously combined to improve processes at a U.S. defense agency. The customer needed to process hundreds of weekly metrics from data dispersed in disparate sources. With an automation solution from UiPath, the agency built highly scalable bots to fully automate the process, reducing the workload from many hours to 15 minutes. In addition, automation can be deployed to support federal and civilian agencies to manage future global events such as pandemics by processing and understanding data in real time.

Read more at Peraton