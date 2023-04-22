Umme Hasnain Joins Unissant as Chief Administrative Officer/SVP of Business Operations

Umme Hasnain has joined Unissant as Chief Administrative Officer and SVP of Business Operations. Her focus will include but not be limited to contracts, subcontracts/procurement, legal, compliance & risk management, ePMO, pricing and facilities management.

“We’re very excited to bring Umme onboard!” said Unissant CEO Manish Malhotra. “She has a lot of experience helping companies achieve their goals within the Government contracting market and has supported a variety of government customers within DOD and Healthcare.”

Prior to Unissant, Umme served as the Vice President of Contract Operations at Brillient Corporation, where she oversaw all contracts-related actions, subcontracts/procurement, pricing, facilities, project control, and assisted in proposal activities. Prior to this she worked at Vectrus in the European Mission Support Group, successfully mitigating complex contract risks and providing her expertise in all contract matters. Prior to Vectrus, Umme worked at ManTech International Corporation, primarily supporting the Contracts Department and working with all other departments to achieve common goals within the Mission Solutions Services Group.

Umme is a member of the National Contract Management Association and has a Master’s Certificate in Government Contracting from George Mason University.

