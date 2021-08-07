Unifire to Partner with AllClear Healthcare to Offer COVID-19 Monitoring and Management Solutions

Unifire Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Ready Solutions Inc., announced Thursday its partnership with AllClear Healthcare, a COVID-19 monitoring and management solutions provider offering a comprehensive platform including the ability to test and obtain results on-site within minutes and the capacity to monitor workforce vaccination and testing status.

“After having successfully supplied millions of Level 2 Disposable Isolation Gowns to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) – a division of the United States Department of Defense – in support of the U.S. government COVID-19 pandemic response, the opportunity to partner with AllClear was timely and fortuitous as we look to further our contributions to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. This will allow Unifire to present AllClear’s offering to Government and agencies, including an integrated approach that will allow organizations to navigate this new normal and get themback up and running,” said Francisco Martinez, Chief Technology Officer of Unifire.

AllClear’s comprehensive solution set includes health screenings defined by the organizations and input directly into AllClear’s digital platform for record retention purposes. AllClear also offers vaccination monitoring through its digital HIPAA compliant platform, which enables individuals to upload proof of vaccination. Finally, AllClear offers rapid and precise COVID-19 testing, managing the testing process end-to-end, and using ultra high accuracy microfluidics antigen testing.

“AllClear’s partnership with Unifire will allow us to present Government and agencies with comprehensive solutions tailored to the organization’s needs with screening, testing and monitoring abilities, both mobile and on-site, and allow workforces to actively, but most importantly safely, reintegrate their workplace. At the end of the day its about providing testing accuracy and data you can trust, with the speed and affordability required to meet the growing public health need,” said Bill Stone, CEO of AllClear Healthcare. “With Unifire’s demonstrated ability to provide comprehensive government contracting solutions, AllClear could provide federal, state and municipal organizations with gold-standard testing capabilities surpassing current antigen tests in the market coupled with state of the art monitoring capacities.”

