Unifying Research: DHS S&T Hosts Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is convening U.S. government research organizations for the Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase, a unique four-part virtual content series that kicks off today and will run through August. The showcase will highlight how S&T and its partners across government are mobilizing research and development (R&D) teams to reduce risks from natural and human-induced disasters; accelerating breakthrough discoveries; and helping the nation prepare against future threats and unknowns.

“The rapid innovations that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic are a testament to our collaborative investments in science, research and technology,” said Kathryn Coulter-Mitchell, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology. “Our Virtual Whole-of-Government R&D Showcase is a timely and resource-rich event for those who work at the intersection of technology and policy, and those who create and benefit from scientific advancements.”

S&T’s strategic research partnerships are solving big problems, which are improving the economic, health, and security well-being of the country and the world. The unique collaboration will demonstrate how S&T’s novel and strategic approaches to R&D are moving the country forward in the following areas: COVID-19 threat characterization and assessment, disaster preparedness, infrastructure resilience, cyber security, opioid detection, securing public transit, drone operations, and the convergence of breakthrough technologies. Panelists will speak to valuable investments in science and research, which are saving lives, while bringing equity and improved services to vulnerable communities.

S&T will post new showcase digital content—including ebooks, partner panel discussion videos, feature articles, and more—on the showcase website at the start of each series. All content will be available on-demand throughout the showcase event.

Schedule-at-a-Glance:

Series 1: June 21 – Enhancing Public Health Security and Resilience

Series 2: July 12 – Building Resilience and Innovation Equity

Series 3: July 26 – Mitigating Evolving Threats and Understanding the Convergence of Breakthrough Technologies

Series 4: August 9 – Building Whole-of-Government R&D Partnerships

Visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/virtual-rd-showcase and follow @DHSSciTech on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube). Share feedback and questions with S&T and partners using the hashtags #USGSciTechShowcase and #STInnovationShowcase.

Read more at DHS S&T

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)