Universal Strategic Advisors Secures $73M ICE Contract for Critical Staffing Support

Universal Strategic Advisors LLC, a veteran and minority-owned consulting firm, has been awarded a $72.9 million contract by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to provide critical staffing support services nationwide.

The delivery order, issued under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), covers a wide range of operational functions essential to ICE field offices and detention facilities. These services include case processing, transportation and removal coordination, support for virtual court hearings and interviews, and the preparation of release packets.

The task order is scheduled for completion by March 13, 2026. The contract does not have a set-aside designation, indicating it was open to all qualified vendors.