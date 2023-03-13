Unsolicited Proposal Guide for Vendors Looking to Do Business with IRS

The purpose of this guide is to assist vendors with the preparation and submission of an unsolicited proposal (as defined by the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 15.601 — Definitions) to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The guide will discuss what is and what is not an unsolicited proposal, provide information on proposal content, provide IRS specific submission requirements, explain the evaluation process at the IRS, and the next steps in the event of a favorable evaluation. The guide is prepared in accordance with FAR subpart 15.6 — Unsolicited Proposals.

Unsolicited proposals are meant to encourage non-government sources to submit unique and innovative ideas or approaches to the government for consideration. Although unsolicited proposals are normally used in a research and development (R&D) environment, they may be submitted for any IRS mission objective. Submission of an unsolicited proposal may result in a sole source award. FAR 15.602 – Policy provides:

“It is the policy of the government to encourage the submission of new and innovative ideas in response to broad agency announcements, small business innovation research topics, Small Business Technology Transfer Research topics, program research and development announcements, or any other government-initiated solicitation or program. When the new and innovative ideas do not fall under topic areas publicized under those programs or techniques, the ideas may be submitted as unsolicited proposals.”

Unsolicited proposals are developed on the initiative of the submitter, the government is not responsible for any costs incurred in the preparation or processing of an unsolicited proposal. Also, you must be careful with any contact you have with IRS personnel. DO NOT furnish your unsolicited proposal to any other office in the IRS to avoid jeopardizing its eligibility as an unsolicited proposal, and to prevent unintended or unwarranted disclosure of its contents.

