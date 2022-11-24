Upcoming NBIS Training Webinars

Please be aware that the NBIS Industry Onboarding Team will introduce the following training webinars to be available in December 2022/January 2023, which will include live and recorded sessions.

Org and User Management

Assignment Management Configuration

Optional User Management Configuration: Notifications

Optional User Management Configurations: Program Tags

Details about these sessions will be forthcoming. Industry users, especially those from organizations that have been notified to start the NBIS onboarding process, are highly encouraged to participate.

Should you have any questions about these upcoming webinars, please send your inquiry via email to the NBIS Industry Onboarding Team at dcsa.meade.nbis.mbx.nbis-industry-onboarding-team@mail.mil.

