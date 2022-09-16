USCG Aviation Logistics Center Releases Medium Range Surveillance FY23 Broad Agency Announcement

The U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Logistics Center, Medium Range Surveillance Product Line, Elizabeth City, NC Supervisory Contracting Officer, hereby announces the following general categories of services and spares which have been forecasted to be procured during the Fiscal Year 2023 (1 October, 2022 to 30 September, 2023). All vendors are advised that internal historical records and the Inventory Locator Service at www.ilsmart.com are the primary market research tools for USCG ALC MRS for HC-144 and HC-27 Aircraft supplies and services.

The forecasted simplified acquisition contract actions will be for services to repair, exchange, overhaul, or purchase components such as, but not limited to: Airframe and Powerplant system components, Avionic and Electronic system components, parts or materials related to; Accelerometer, Actuator, Aileron, Antenna, Armature, Bellcrank, Box Anti-Skid, Brake Assemblies, Cabin Pressure Control, Computer EHMS, Elec Fuel Computer, Aircraft Seat, Cylinder Assy, Main Cabin Door, Inlet Air Duct, Electronic Module, Fire Warning Element, Exchanger, Generator, Housing, Ice Detector, indicators, Landing Gear, Light Assy., Lock, Oxygen Mask, Motor, Engine Mount, Oxygen Bottle, Panel Assy, Power Supply, Pumps, Radome, Recorder, Hyd. Reservoir, Seal, Sensor, Servo, Shroud, Switch, Synchronizer, Throttle, Tank, Transmitter, Tube or Hose, Valve, Wheels, Window, Extinguisher, Horizontal and vertical stabilizer, cowling and various Structural Components, hardware such as aircraft unique screws, washers, lights, wire, battery, etc. These services and spares may be procured multiple times, from sole or limited capable and/or responsible sources, throughout the fiscal year 2023 utilizing Simplified Acquisition Procedures (Orders under $250K).

This Broad Agency Announcement shall serve as a general notice of intent to award acquisitions with quotes typically received via oral or electronic mail methods, between $15,000 and $25,000 that are not of a unique or compelling nature and the individual requirement will therefore not require formal advertising as a Combined Synopsis/Solicitation or Special Notice in SAM.GOV.

High Priority individual requirements over $25,000 will be posted as a Combined Synopsis/Solicitation or Special Notice in SAM.GOV (Opportunities) with a limited posting duration as follows: Supplies or Services ordered to support an “AOG” will have at least (approximation) a 24 Hour Posting, “Work-Stop” will have at least (approximation) a 48 Hours Posting, and “Stock Level Critical Status” will have at least (approximation) a 72 Hour Posting or for an appropriate period as determined by the Contracting Officer.

Combined Synopsis/Solicitations for low priority orders between $25,000 and $250,000 will be posted IAW the Federal Acquisition Regulations for a minimum of 10 Days or an appropriate period as determined by the Contracting Officer based on urgency of need. Those acquisitions subject to Trade Agreements will not be subject to the 40 day period of time between publication of the synopsis and receipt of offers as this notice satisfies the requirement at FAR 5.203(h). Awards for Supplies or Services will not be withheld pending completion of a USCG ALC MRS Engineering capability determination.

Service Vendors, who have not been previously determined capable, who are in possession of their own repair facility, wishing to be given a USCG ALC MRS capable supply provision or repair source determination should email their complete capabilities information via electronic means directly to USCG ALC MRS Engineering and the HC-144 Aircraft Equipment Specialist Mr. Harlan Parchment at Harlon.A.Parchment@uscg.mil and/or the HC-27 Aircraft Equipment Specialist Mr. Scot Hardwick at Scot.R.Hardwick@uscg.mil. This SAM.GOV Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) general notice of intent to award will remain posted and active until the end of the U. S. Government’s Fiscal Year 2023 (30 Sept 2023).

