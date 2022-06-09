USCG Business After Hours: Conversations and Connections Event for Small Businesses

Join the U.S. Coast Guard’s Office of Small Business & Industry Engagement on July 14, 2022 from 3:15 – 5:30 pm EDT for its quarterly virtual happy hour event, “USCG Business After Hours: Conversations and Connections”. This event will provide contractors with an opportunity to network, collaborate, and learn about subcontracting opportunities. The target audience is small businesses who have been in business for at least 3 years.

There will be a representative of the USCG Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber and Intelligence Service Center (C5ISC) and two U.S. Coast Guard prime contractors, Deloitte and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) who will be discussing their current subcontracting opportunities.

The C5ISC Business Operations Division (BOD) C5I Acquisition Support (CAS) Vendor Management Section serves as a liaison between C5ISC Project Managers and Vendors currently supporting or seeking to support the C5ISC’s mission execution.

Deloitte provides audit assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services globally. Their current capabilities of interest are:

Cyber Security.

IT Agile and DevOps.

Intelligence Analysts.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Biometrics.

Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The associated NAICS are 541511, 541512, 541513, 541519, 541611, 541618, and 541990.

HII is a global engineering and defense provider. They are a builder of ships, aircraft carriers, warships and nuclear-powered submarines; provides mission critical solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide; and manages and operates of Department Of Energy nuclear sites. HII is currently seeking suppliers of:

Facility Services, Cranes, Construction Services, Consulting & Engineering, Information Technology Procurement, Post Delivery.

Component Parts: Lumber, Maintenance, Paint, Insulation

Raw Materials: Metals, Plate, Shapes, Castings, Cable, Pipe, Tubing & Fittings

Registration will close after we receive 150 attendees or NLT July 12, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EDT. Please do not register if you do not provide the capabilities of interest specified above. To register, click on the link provided. The agenda and meeting link will be provided prior to the event. Please be advised that the agenda is subject to change. For additional information, please contact the Small Business and Industry Engagement Programs team at openforbusiness@uscg.mil.

