USCG Monthly Educational Webinar Series: SBA Size and Affiliations

Join this webinar to learn more about SBA’s size rules and guidelines for filing protests.

The United States Coast Guard’s Small Business and Industry Engagement Programs team will be hosting its monthly educational webinar with industry on November 8, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:30pm.

Mr. David Gordon, Size Program Manager at the Small Business Administration (SBA), Office of Government Contracting, will discuss how small business protests are filed with the SBA if contracting officers, industry, and other interested parties wish to claim that the winning businesses do not meet the size standards of the set-aside rules and, therefore, are ineligible for a contract award. Join our webinar to learn more about SBA’s size rules and guidelines for filing protests.

To register for this event, please visit https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=696033&k=046844097854.

Read more at SAM.gov

