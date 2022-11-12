71.6 F
USCG Small Business and Industry Engagement Programs to Host Educational Webinar

Learn more about the organization’s procurement centers, its top spend and how to get information about current and future procurement opportunities.

The Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) arrive in Cairns for engagements with Australian Defence and Home Affairs partners and local representatives, Aug. 31, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy USCGC Oliver Henry)

Join the U.S. Coast Guard on December 7, 2022 at 1:00pm ET for the monthly educational webinar series.  

The USCG Small Business and Industry Engagement Programs team will provide an overview of how and what the Coast Guard buys. Learn more about the organization’s procurement centers, its top spend and how to get information about current and future procurement opportunities. The intended audience is small businesses who are unfamiliar with the USCG organization and the federal government marketplace.  To register for this event, please see the registration link  below.  For additional information about the webinar, please send an email to openforbusiness@uscg.mil.

Read more at SAM.gov

