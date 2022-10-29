USCIS Awards Innovation Support Task Order to Amivero

The Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ (USCIS) Refugee, Asylum, and International Operations (RAIO) Directorate awarded Amivero a $3.1M, sole-source task order to provide innovation support, strategy, and design services to their components.

“Our Team is thrilled to have the opportunity to support USCIS’ critical mission” said Michael Fay, Amivero Account Manager. “Amivero will deliver strategic support to modernize process and system challenges for the customer and end users. We are grateful for the continued confidence the USCIS RAIO team has in Amivero to deliver innovation and value to our federal customers.”

Amivero will collaborate with the Directorate and their Divisions to identify and analyze the current processes and strategize opportunities for innovative efficiency improvements that incorporate solutions to existing gaps to fully meet current user needs.

Amivero is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

