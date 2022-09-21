74.6 F
USCIS Taps Anika Systems for Data Strategy Support Contract

By Homeland Security Today

Government Technology and Services Coalition member Anika Systems has been awarded a $20 million dollar contract to support U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

The award is for Data Strategy Support Services (DSSS) supporting the USCIS Chief Data Officer (CDO) on the OASIS Pool 1 8(a) contract vehicle.  

Anika Systems will be supporting all OCDO operations from data management with data governance and sharing, data standards, and data quality; business intelligence with agency-wide reporting, analytics, and training; advanced analytics with data science research, automation support with business process documentation, and graph data analytics support.

This is the company’s second Department of Homeland Security and OASIS Pool 1 8(a) Competed Award.

