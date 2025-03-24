60.5 F
USCIS Updates $410M 5-Year ODOS IV Contract Opportunity

By Erin Caine
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has posted an update to its Outcome-Based Delivery and DevOps Services (ODOS IV) contract on the Acquisition Planning Forecast System (APFS). The $410 million multiple-award small business set-aside opportunity spans five years and is expected to play a critical role in USCIS’s continued IT modernization efforts.

The ODOS IV contract will support the agency’s Transformation Delivery Division (TDD) by providing services in two key task areas: DevSecOps and User Experience/Interaction Design (UXD/IxD), and Infrastructure Integration Services. These services aim to enhance the development and delivery of the USCIS Electronic Immigration System (ELIS) and global enterprise case management systems.

The opportunity has now been set as a full small business set-aside under NAICS code 541512 and will be awarded via the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). The changes to the forecast also include a new incumbent contract number (70SBUR22F00000197) and confirmation that the final Request for Proposals (RFP) is expected on or about April 7, 2025.

USCIS anticipates awarding the contract in Q4 of FY2025. Current incumbents include ADG-REI, DV United, Softrams, and Alpha Omega. The hybrid contract type will combine firm-fixed-price and labor-hour components.

The APFS posting ensures transparency and accessibility for vendors seeking to track and respond to government opportunities. Businesses can register on the APFS portal to receive notifications of future contract actions.

View the full contract update here.

