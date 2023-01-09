37.6 F
USTRANSCOM Taps SAIC for IT Modernization Contract

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has been selected by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to modernize the organization’s IT management systems, infuse the latest innovations into enterprise IT and introduce IT as-a-service models.

The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) Managed Information Technology Services (MITS) contract has a value of approximately $150 million over five years. The work falls within SAIC’s Enterprise IT and Secure Cloud growth and technology accelerant (GTA) focus areas and expands the company’s work within the combatant commands.

Under the contract, SAIC will manage almost all enterprise IT services. It is the follow-on contract to the Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) program.

SAIC is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

