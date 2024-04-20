Valens Global is excited to announce the addition of a transformative new division—the Digital Threats, Opportunities, and Risk (DTOR) practice group. This pioneering initiative is set to empower organizations to navigate the perilous waters of digital threats and transform them into a plethora of opportunities.

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, where risks are omnipresent, the DTOR practice group’s mission is vital. It aims to provide strategic guidance to both public and private sector leaders, ensuring technology serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation rather than a stumbling block.

Leading the charge of this new group are Omar Khawaja and Al-Husein Madhany, who bring a wealth of industry expertise and a forward-thinking approach to digital challenges. The team is equipped with state-of-the-art AI-powered tools to offer a range of services that include:

– Proactive identification and assessment of digital threats to stay ahead of potential risks.

– Strategies to transform digital disruptions into strategic advantages, ensuring organizations can leverage change for growth.

– Informed, data-driven decision-making processes for robust digital risk management.

– Building resilience and adaptability to safeguard against future digital upheavals.

DTOR provides comprehensive solutions through executive briefings, bespoke risk assessments, advanced scenario planning and wargaming, speaking engagements, and customized training workshops. These services are meticulously designed to prepare organizations not only to withstand the challenges of the digital age but to thrive amidst them.

For organizations looking to secure their digital futures, Valens Global’s DTOR practice offers the essential tools and expertise needed in this era of constant technological change.