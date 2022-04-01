Veridos Announces Management Team Changes

Veridos GmbH, a joint venture of the Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) security group and the Bundesdruckerei Group, has announced changes in its management team.

Anne Dierkopf, CFO of Veridos, will leave the company by April 30, 2022 in order to pursue new career opportunities. Dr. Christian Thywissen joins the management of Veridos as her successor.

Anne Dierkopf joined the company on July 1st, 2014 during the founding phase of Veridos, the joint venture between Bundesdruckerei and G+D. From the very beginning, she accompanied the establishment and development of the new joint venture. In the years that followed, her commitment and expertise made a significant contribution to the growth and development of Veridos.

As Dierkopf’s successor, Dr. Christian Thywissen will join Veridos on April 1st, 2022. Effective May 1st, 2022, he will become a member of the management board and assume the position of CFO. Dr. Christian Thywissen has more than 20 years of professional experience in operational and strategic controlling, finance and accounting as well as M&A transactions.

After his successful international career at Symrise, Infineon and EADS, among others, Dr. Christian Thywissen was most recently Managing Director Finance at the Palm Group.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Anne Dierkopf for the very good, trustful and successful cooperation over the past eight years and wish her all the best for her further professional career and private future. With Dr. Christian Thywissen, we are gaining an international finance professional with broad experience in a wide range of business models and markets worldwide”, states Dr. Stefan Hofschen, CEO of Bundesdruckerei Group.

“This placement once more underlines the strong commitment of both shareholders to the development and growth path of Veridos GmbH. We wish Dr. Christian Thywissen all the best in his new role”, said Ralf Wintergerst, Group CEO and chairman of the management board of G+D.

