Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, has announced its support for the Traverse Project, a nonprofit organization leveraging data intelligence to support victims and disrupt the networks that fuel human trafficking and exploitation. By offering support to this worthy nonprofit, Verinext is underscoring its commitment to applying technology for the greater good—protecting vulnerable individuals and empowering law enforcement, tribal communities, and advocacy organizations nationwide.

“Traverse Project’s mission to end human trafficking through data-driven collaboration aligns with our values and strengths as an organization,” said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. “We are proud to play a role in protecting human lives. With advanced technology and deep expertise in data analytics, our organization is well-equipped to support and contribute to this important initiative.”

Traverse Project operates several initiatives including TRACE, a national data-sharing platform to assist law enforcement partners in identifying patterns of trafficking, and Task Force Red Hand, dedicated to combating the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP). The organization has built a network of collaborative partners that provides public awareness and response training across sectors to improve early identification and survivor support.

“We are honored to have Verinext’s support as we work to accelerate our ability to scale data-driven methods to combat this global crisis,” said Austin Shamlin, CEO of Traverse Project. “Technology has the power to illuminate the darkest networks of human exploitation. With support from organizations like Verinext, we are expanding our reach to uncover critical leads, connect the dots faster, and equip our partners on the ground with the insights they need.”

Through the support of its contributors, Traverse Project aims to streamline how data is collected, analyzed, and acted upon—ultimately helping to rescue victims, prevent exploitation, and bring perpetrators to justice.