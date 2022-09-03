73.4 F
Veteran Institute for Procurement Accepting Applications for 2023 Programs

Since 2009, the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) has trained over 2,000 veteran-owned small businesses on how to accelerate their growth and win more government contracts. And best of all, the 3-day training classes are offered at no cost to participants. VIP is currently accepting applications for all of its programs in 2023 on a first come first serve basis.

Since 2010, there have been more than $17 billion in Federal prime contract awards won by VIP Grads. Beginning in 2012, the federal contracting goal of 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses was not only met but has increased each year.

Veteran-Owned company executives receive 27 hours of comprehensive instruction on how to accelerate their Federal government contracting business skills. Throughout the program, subject matter experts from industry and government provide best business practices. On average, VIP START graduates have 2 FTE’s and have been in business 4 years; VIP GROW graduates are later stage companies in business for 8 years with 16 employees; VIP INTERNATIONAL are VIP graduate companies in business for 10 years with minimum of 21 employees.

VIP trained over 300 service-disabled and veteran-owned small businesses in 2020 and launched its newest program, VIP ADVANCE, in 2022. To date, VIP has trained 2,049 veteran-owned and service-disabled veteran owned businesses across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam.

As the world continues to assess, improvise, and adapt to this new normal, VIP will continue to make sure veteran-owned small businesses have the tools and skills they need to succeed, no matter the challenges. A survey of 980 VIP GROW graduates increased their revenue by an average of 61% within the first year of graduation and 224% two years after graduation. Eighty-five percent of the VIP GROW Graduates are still in business 10 or more years.

For additional information and to apply, please visit Veteran Institute for Procurement.

