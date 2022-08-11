86 F
Vetting Risk Operations Provides Supplemental Industry Guidance for Continuous Vetting

Guidance given on “Department of Defense Guidance on Continuous Vetting and Other Measures to Expedite Reform and Transition to Trusted Workforce 2.0."

By Homeland Security Today

The Vetting Risk Operations (VRO) continues to lead the effort to ensure the National Industrial Security Program (NISP) contractor national security population is enrolled into a compliant Continuous Vetting (CV) program.

The purpose of this document is to provide supplemental guidance to Industry based upon the 27 June 2022, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OSD) memorandum, “Department of Defense Guidance on Continuous Vetting and Other Measures to Expedite Reform and Transition to Trusted Workforce 2.0”.

There are three key points to highlight:

  • Periodic reinvestigations will not be conducted for the NISP contractor national security population.
  • An updated SF-86 (e-QIP and releases) will need to be submitted every 5 years, regardless of level of eligibility.
  • An individual enrolled in CV, regardless of reason (Other/Deferred), are compliant with the Continuous Vetting requirements.

In order to identify individuals that require an SF-86 update, please use your organization’s DISS Subject Report and submit to VRO.

Read more and FAQ at DCSA

