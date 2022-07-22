78.6 F
Vision-Box Launches Mobile Biometric Gateway

By Homeland Security Today
(Vision-Box)

Vision-Box has launched a new mobile security gateway device for airline travelers.

The Seamless Assistant allows biometric identification with liveness detection and fast deployment in various locations, through its battery powered capability and mobile WI-FI wireless connection. It has a reduced footprint and wheels to make it fully mobile so it can be moved around, for example from security checkpoint to boarding. It can also adjust to different lighting environments.

The unit can replace manual and paper-based processes at airports, speeding up passenger processing. 

Read more at Vision-Box

