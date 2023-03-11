42.1 F
Webinar: Doing Business with the U.S. Coast Guard

The intended audience is small business unfamiliar with the USCG organization and the federal government marketplace.

By Homeland Security Today
Crewmembers from U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757) stand ready to receive passengers from the Maldivian Coast Guard ship Ghazee during a joint exercise held in the waters east of the Maldives, Sept. 22, 2022. These professional exchanges are designed to share expertise and best practices in completing missions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier)

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Office of Small Business, Innovation & Outreach is continuously seeking opportunities to promote and develop strategies for increasing the industrial base of our contracting program while adhering to federal small business regulations and ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion in the procurement process.

Please join us on March 22, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the USCG Mission, our six procurement & contracting centers, top spend, and how to search the forecast for current and future procurement opportunities.

Registration for this virtual educational webinar is now open!

The intended audience is small business unfamiliar with the USCG organization and the federal government marketplace. To register for this event, please see the registration link below. For additional information about the webinar, please send an email to openforbusiness@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

