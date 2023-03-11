Webinar: Doing Business with the U.S. Coast Guard

Please join us on March 22, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the USCG Mission, our six procurement & contracting centers, top spend, and how to search the forecast for current and future procurement opportunities.

Registration for this virtual educational webinar is now open!

The intended audience is small business unfamiliar with the USCG organization and the federal government marketplace. To register for this event, please see the registration link below. For additional information about the webinar, please send an email to openforbusiness@uscg.mil .

