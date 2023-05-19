Webinar to Be Held on Doing Business with the U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Office of Small Business, Innovation & Outreach is continuously seeking opportunities to promote and develop strategies for increasing the industrial base of our contracting program while adhering to federal small business regulations and ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion in the procurement process.

Please join us on June 14, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET to learn more about the USCG Mission, our six procurement/contracting centers, top spend, and how to search the forecast for current and future procurement opportunities.

Registration for this virtual educational webinar is now open! (see link below)

The intended audience is small businesses who are unfamiliar with the USCG organization and the federal government marketplace.

