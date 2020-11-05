Westcon Signs Distribution Agreement with AttackIQ

Westcon has signed an agreement with AttackIQ, the leader in Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS), to distribute its solutions with immediate effect in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer at Attack IQ, comments: “Breach damage is worse than ever. In 2021, cyber damage on the global economy is expected to reach $6 trillion annually — more than the GDP of Germany and the United Kingdom combined. Lacking tangible data and insights about the effectiveness of security programs, business leaders struggle to make smart decisions about the security of their companies, which is where a BAS platform focused on optimizing security has a key role to play. With AttackIQ, customers not only get a great technology platform, but also free advanced cybersecurity training with AttackIQ Academy to develop practitioner capabilities.”

BAS provides the most effective tools for optimizing the usage of a customer’s existing security infrastructure by continuously testing, validating and assuring security controls work as expected. Security teams are able to expose and rapidly remediate weaknesses and address them before the hacking groups trying to own their infrastructures do.

AttackIQ’s security optimization platform enables the security operations centre to anticipate, prepare, and hunt for threats that may impact their business. Using the MITRE ATT&CK framework, leading technology partnerships and up-to-date threat intelligence about adversary tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), the AttackIQ platform will allow a chief information security officer (CISO) to launch threat-informed defense operations across the enterprise.

Daniel Hurel, Vice President Westcon EMEA – Cyber Security & Next Gen Solutions, comments: “AttackIQ is a great addition to our Next Generation Solutions (NGS) go-to-market strategy and complements extremely well our detection and response offerings. Businesses in the digital age need reliable tools to measure and manage cybersecurity effectiveness, and AttackIQ gives customers the most consistent, trusted and safest way to test and validate security controls at scale and in production.”

He concludes: “The brand’s security optimization platform allows leadership to make better decisions about people, processes and technologies while streamlining costs and delivering tangible security outcomes. We are proud to be delivering AttackIQ’s solutions to such wide territories and we are confident that many businesses will benefit from them. Given that research firm MarketsandMarketsTM predicts a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2019 to 2024 for BAS, we expect this solution to be an exciting opportunity for Westcon partners to help companies improve their security posture against threat actors.”

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)