Wrap and Mithril Defense Showcase Drone-to-Human Interdiction Testing

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Wrap), a non-lethal public safety and unmanned aerial system (UAS) solutions provider, has released video footage from successful live-field testing of its MERLIN-Interdictor, one of the world’s first Drone-First-Responder Interdiction (DFR-X) payload, conducted at the Mithril Defense headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The controlled field trial demonstrated a consistent deployment success rate, supporting the MERLIN-Interdictor’s ability to engage an armed subject using non-lethal BolaWrap® technology from an aerial platform. BolaWrap® is an 8-foot bola style Kevlar® tether that wraps a subject’s legs or arms at an effective range of 10-25 feet. The test represents a significant milestone for Wrap and for the emerging DFR-X category, transforming drones from passive surveillance tools into active, non-lethal responders capable of saving lives in seconds.

“We’re proud to share one of the world’s first successful demonstration of non-lethal drone-to-subject engagement,” said Michael Brown, Vice President of Product at Wrap. “This validation shows that MERLIN can interdict a simulated active-shooter threat through precise, remote, non-lethal engagement – which we believe represents a breakthrough in protecting lives, particularly in schools, where every second counts.”

Mithril Defense, based in Austin, Texas, is the developer of Campus Guardian Angel, a rapid-response drone-based school safety platform designed to address active-shooter threats within seconds. Founded by a U.S. military veteran and technology entrepreneur, Mithril’s team includes experienced drone pilots and special operations experts.

“The success of the MERLIN-Interdictor trial deployment is a meaningful development in our broader mission to harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to support first responders and save lives in active shooter situations,” said Mithril Defense Co-Founders, Justin Marston and Bill King. “We are proud to complete this milestone with Wrap and look forward to a future where these critical tools join our arsenal of non-lethal effects to protect students, staff, and law enforcement on campuses large and small across the country.”

“This testing validates our vision for what responsible, non-lethal aerial response and interdiction should look like,” said Braden Frame, Chief Commercial Officer of Wrap. “We believe DFR-X is more than innovation – it’s a new capability for agencies, officers, and stakeholders to deliver faster, safer, and smarter intervention when lives are on the line.”

The MERLIN-Interdictor program is part of Wrap’s broader strategy to extend its proven non-lethal tether and cassette systems into adjacent mission domains, including counter-UAS defense and UAS-based public safety operations. With Wrap’s Virginia manufacturing headquarters serving as the integration hub, the Company believes it is well positioned to transition Project MERLIN from prototype to production, supporting commercialization across both domestic and international markets.

“This milestone marks a new frontier for Wrap,” said Jared Novick, President and Chief Operating Officer of Wrap Technologies. “It validates our proposed system capability for DoW, DHS, FBI, and international partners—advancing our federal strategy to deliver innovative, non-lethal tools that enhance mission readiness. MERLIN-Interdictor reflects our commitment to responsible innovation, opening new revenue channels and reinforcing Wrap’s leadership in public safety and emerging defense markets.”