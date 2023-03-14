Zetron Awarded Contract to Provide Cyber Resilience Assessments and Roadmaps for Kansas Counties

Zetron, a specialist in integrated mission critical communications technology, has announced that the North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC) of Kansas has awarded the company a contract to provide cyber resilience assessments and roadmaps for the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) of 34 counties across the state.

This opportunity was funded by the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Kansas Highway Patrol’s Homeland Security/Emergency Operations unit applies for and administers the HSGP funding to awarded subrecipients, such as the NCRPC, as fiscal agent to six of the seven Homeland Security regions in the state of Kansas.

“Unfortunately, the threat, frequency and cost of cyber attacks on regional public safety organizations grows every year,” said Lisa Peters, Homeland Security Coordinator at the NCRPC. “The State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) provides federal funding opportunities enabling us to work with Zetron at the county level to identify and assess the seriousness of any identified vulnerabilities, as well as develop specific plans to improve the cybersecurity posture and infrastructure of our critical public safety agencies.”

Zetron, with cybersecurity partner SecuLore Solutions, and local services partners, will complete cybersecurity assessments and roadmaps for 34 selected counties across Kansas, ranging in population from over 600,000 to less than 1,300 people. Assessments for each county will identify threats and provide prioritized, actionable recommendations to remediate vulnerabilities and improve the cybersecurity risk posture of counties.

“Malicious cyber activity is being aimed at public safety organizations with sometimes crippling and devastating efficiency,” said Scott French, President and Executive General Manager of Zetron. “No agency is too small or remote to be targeted, which is why it’s critical to understand the risks and have a plan to protect public safety infrastructure and operations efficacy, before being forced into reaction following a serious breach. NCPRC’s proactive program will improve the cybersecurity resiliency of counties, so Zetron is extremely proud and eager to support this very important public safety initiative in Kansas.”

Under the terms of the contract, cybersecurity assessments and roadmaps will be completed in multiple phases through March 2024 for Kansas counties selected by NCPRC Regional Project Managers and the Planning Team.

Read more at Zetron