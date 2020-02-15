Paul Beckman, LinkedIn

Industry Snatches Another from Government as Paul Beckman Reported to Leave DHS

Paul Beckman is leaving his position as CISO at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), MeriTalk has learned.

He will be heading to Leidos joint venture company Consolidated Nuclear Security that supports the Department of Energy (DoE) and the National Nuclear Security Administration, where he will be the CISO charged with protecting nuclear plants, the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and DoE’s Pantex Plant in Texas that handles nuclear weapons assembly.

Beckman’s departure from DHS caps an illustrious 15-year-career with the agency. He rose to CISO at the beginning of 2018 after a short stint as deputy CISO. For nearly 12 years before that, he was CISO for DHS’s Headquarters component.

