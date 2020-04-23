IntelliBridge Promotes Joanie Barr to Chief Technology Officer

IntelliBridge has announced the promotion of Joanie Barr to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Barr joined IntelliBridge in August 2018 as Senior Vice President, Technology and Solutions to provide leadership for solution development and oversee proposal development.

As CTO, Barr will lead the company’s strategy for services and solutions, manage technology partnerships, and advance technical disciplines and collaboration among IntelliBridge employees. She will continue to provide support to IntelliBridge proposals and corporate growth initiatives.

IntelliBridge President & CEO, Cass Panciocco said, “Joanie’s experience leading corporate technology strategy will help advance technology solutions and services to align with our business needs and support the missions of our federal government customers.”

Barr has more than 30 years of experience in the federal government contracting industry, including senior operational management and technical strategy leadership positions. Before joining IntelliBridge, she served as Vice President of Federal Health at ASRC Federal, Vice President of Technology at Data Networks Corporation, and Vice President managing civilian programs at ManTech International and Software Performance Systems.

She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from West Virginia University. In 2010, she was inducted in the Lane Academy, a distinguished alumni academy of the WVU Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, Lane Dept. of Computer Science & Electrical Engineering.

Barr was recognized among the 2018 FedHealthIT100 for driving change and advancement in Federal Health IT and consulting. She has served as Co-Chair for the National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) Program Performance and Quality Community Action Group since 2012 and has received NITAAC Performance Excellence Awards in the Program Management and Leadership categories.

