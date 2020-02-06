IntelliWare Acquired by Trowbridge & Trowbridge

Trowbridge & Trowbridge, a provider of technical solutions to complex federal information technology challenges in the defense and civilian markets, has acquired IntelliWare Systems. The addition of IntelliWare will enhance Trowbridge’s portfolio of solutions, add new and strategic national security customers, and create opportunities for employees within the combined company. Trowbridge is backed by Enlightenment Capital.

IntelliWare provides cyber, intelligence, and information technology solutions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of State. The company operates at the intersection of intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security, and has a proven history of integrating domain expertise and intelligence analysis with mission requirements, technology, and security to produce lasting and innovative solutions for customers.

Cass Panciocco, Trowbridge President and CEO, said, “IntelliWare adds complementary capabilities, a highly-skilled team of employees, and a new customer base that will help us further enable federal agencies to integrate emerging technologies with complex systems, and conduct data and intelligence analysis for better informed, more efficient decision making. We are excited to welcome the entire IntelliWare team to the Trowbridge family.”

“IntelliWare holds franchise positions providing high-end solutions to federal law enforcement and homeland security agencies,” added Trowbridge Chief Growth Officer Matthew Candy. “These customers have critical mission needs and correspondingly growing budgets. We have identified several key opportunities to better serve our customers that neither business could pursue independently. Together with Trowbridge’s strategic positions within defense customers, the combined business has the size, scale, and reach-back to further expand organically through additional solutions and contracting options.”

“The deep technical and operational capabilities of IntelliWare and Trowbridge, as well as our shared commitment to employees and customers’ missions, make this an ideal match,” said Dominic LaPore, CEO and Founder of IntelliWare. “Our cultures are dedicated to excellence in delivering high-quality solutions, and we are proud to bring our collective capabilities to market with Trowbridge to enable critical federal government national security missions.”

Investment bank KippsDeSanto acted as the financial advisor to IntelliWare for this acquisition.

