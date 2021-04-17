International Air Cargo Association Calls for Action to Address Supply Chain Security

The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) has called for action to address supply chain security.

Based in Miami, Florida. TIACA is the international not-for-profit association representing and uniting all parts of the air cargo industry: shippers, forwarders, ground handlers, airports, airlines, manufacturers, IT providers.

In a statement, TIACA said the protection of the supply chain and its employees as well as regulatory compliance are critical components of future industry success. “We call on governments to ensure regulations are relevant and workable, aligned with the reshaped world and to work with industry in tackling counterfeit and non-compliant shipments.” The association also urged government authorities to take appropriate action against those who seek to evade regulations.

Digitization was another area identified as a call to action in the statement. “Great moves forward have been experienced during the past 12 months as the industry was forced to find new ways of working. We must now take this even further and we urge all parties to establish and implement digital transformation plans.”

TIACA also called for technological solutions to address climate concerns to be fully embraced, creating a global sustainable supply chain.

