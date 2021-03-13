Investments in Airport Biometrics Set to Increase Threefold by 2023

Airports Council International (ACI) World has found that airports have accelerated investments in technology to aid in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACI World has collaborated with airport IT specialist SITA for the past 17 years on the annual Airport IT Trends Survey, the most extensive study of IT trends within the global airport industry, which feeds into SITA’s Air Transport IT Insights. This year’s report has found that airports have been agile in adapting to the changing health and safety requirements, focusing on automated and touchless solutions for both customers and staff.

Results from the survey reveal airports are spending 5.46% of revenues in 2020 on IT – which represents about $3.5 billion in absolute spend – and that 55% of the responding airports estimate that their 2021 IT budgets will either stay the same or increase.

The survey revealed that 87% of airports confirmed that programs to address passenger health and safety protocols have either been implemented or are planned. These include sensors, video monitoring, and robots to automatically monitor passenger social distancing, temperature checks, sanitization, and other health criteria.

Business intelligence tools, which can be linked to these technologies to help staff maintain a safe airport environment for all customers and staff, ranked third of airport’s top investments. Touchless self-service offerings at airports have been an unsurprising investment, with an increasing number of airports having implemented solutions during the pandemic. Biometric technology is the focus for airport investment with 64% of airports aiming to roll out self-boarding gates using biometric & ID documentation by 2023, three times as many as in 2020.

180 IT decision-makers in 41 countries responded to the survey in the last quarter of 2020.

Other notable findings include:

89% of airports confirmed they offered self-service check in options

64% said they have implemented biometric-enabled immigration border gates

79% of respondents said they provided bag tags capability at kiosks

77% of airports will implement the infrastructure or have already done so, to support biometric touchpoints across the airport

67% of airports will implement or have implemented self-service boarding gates

52% of airports have or plan to implement ACRIS standards for data sharing, and

And 83% of airports are implementing a major cyber security program with 11% looking into a pilot program.

For the first time this year, the survey included specific questions around digital transformation. ACI World is working on a handbook on the subject for publication this Spring to help airports on their digital transformation journey.

Download the free report at SITA (registration required)

