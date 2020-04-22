Ipsotek Releases Proximity Detection Module for Social Distancing

Video analytics, detection and protection specialist, Ipsotek, was recently approached by an existing customer to ask if it were possible to highlight distancing between individuals in order to promote social distancing awareness. Using its Artificial Intelligence Video Analytics (“A.I.V.A.”) platform VISuite 11, Ipsotek trialed different attribute detection techniques and identified a reliable method for determining the distance between moving objects.

Dr. Boghos Boghossian, Chief Technology Officer said: “I have personal experience of how this pandemic has affected people, so when this challenge was presented we did not hesitate in mobilizing our R & D team to determine an accurate method for defining the relative distances between moving objects. The Proximity Detection module will assist in determining areas where social distancing is not being observed, whilst also benefiting essential businesses, who need to ensure their staff are protecting themselves and each other during their working day.”

