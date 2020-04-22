Ipsotek screenshot

Ipsotek Releases Proximity Detection Module for Social Distancing

The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 has changed the daily lives of people around the world and brought about new phrases, one being social distancing. Governments around the world have advised people to stay at home and only go out if necessary, and when venturing out, to maintain a social distance of 2 meters between oneself and others.

Video analytics, detection and protection specialist, Ipsotek, was recently approached by an existing customer to ask if it were possible to highlight distancing between individuals in order to promote social distancing awareness. Using its Artificial Intelligence Video Analytics (“A.I.V.A.”) platform VISuite 11, Ipsotek trialed different attribute detection techniques and identified a reliable method for determining the distance between moving objects.

Dr. Boghos Boghossian, Chief Technology Officer said: “I have personal experience of how this pandemic has affected people, so when this challenge was presented we did not hesitate in mobilizing our R & D team to determine an accurate method for defining the relative distances between moving objects. The Proximity Detection module will assist in determining areas where social distancing is not being observed, whilst also benefiting essential businesses, who need to ensure their staff are protecting themselves and each other during their working day.”

