Ireland Will Invest €193 Million Into Research on Cybersecurity, AI, Data Privacy and Smart Medical Devices

Ireland is to invest €193 million over six years into research on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, ethics and data privacy, smart medical devices, e-health and telecommunications.

Announcing the €193 million investment in five Science Foundation Ireland research centers, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said it reflected Ireland’s position as a world leader in research and innovation.

Earlier Mr Harris announced an increase of €3.2 million in funding for scholarships and fellowships to the Irish Research Council. This will support close to 1,300 early career researchers across the higher education system and the stipend to council postgraduates will increase from €16,000 to €18.500 a year.

Read the full story at The Irish Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)