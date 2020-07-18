Iris ID to Provide Biometric Readers to Securiport

Iris ID, a provider of iris recognition technology, has entered into an agreement to provide its contactless IrisAccess biometric readers to Securiport, a provider of airport security and border management technologies.

Securiport’s automated kiosks and gates authenticate people’s identities at airports, seaports, border crossings and other critical locations. Dr. Enrique Segura, chief executive officer and president, Securiport, said the addition of Iris ID’s biometric technology to Securiport stations enhances the convenience and safety of travelers, while also helping authorities prevent criminals from crossing borders undetected and uncovering unlawful transnational activities.

“Terrorists and other illegal travelers are increasingly using fraudulent travel documents at points of entry,” he said. “The Iris ID technology, with its reputation for speed and accuracy in verifying a person’s identity, is a valuable addition to our proven, proprietary solutions that deliver a more secure travel environment.”

Mohammed Murad, vice president, global sales and business development, Iris ID, said Securiport solutions equipped with Iris ID technology also will contribute to international efforts to control the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Securiport’s solutions also include proprietary Epidemic Control System software to identify and control possible carriers of viruses such as COVID-19 and Ebola,” he said. “Our contactless technology can authenticate identities of people carrying digital health certificates without contributing to the spread of pathogens. Also, our readers are effective when used by people wearing personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks and goggles. We are seeing a big increase in demand around the world for non-contact and frictionless biometric applications.”

